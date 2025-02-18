Marvel Rivals confirms impending nerfs for Doctor Strange, Magneto and Cloak & Dagger NetEase Games will also target several Strategist Ultimates in the next big balance update for Marvel Rivals.

This Friday marks the midway point for Season 1 of Marvel Rivals, and the hero shooter will receive a large update to go with it. In addition to new playable characters in Human Torch and The Thing, the Season 1.5 update for Marvel Rivals will feature several balance adjustments as NetEase Games looks to perfectly tune its popular multiplayer game.

The Season 1.5 dev diary for Marvel Rivals was published this morning and features Creative Director Guangguang and Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong talking about upcoming changes to the game. In it, the devs confirm that nerfs will be coming to the energy requirements for several Strategists, including a stronger nerf for Cloak & Dagger.

NetEase is specifically targeting the triple Strategist team compositions that’s become increasingly popular in competitive play. Zhiyong says that the increased number of Strategists in a match means Vanguard and Duelist Ultimates are frequently countered, slowing down pacing and drawing out games. The developers will also give nerfs to Doctor Strange and Magneto, who have emerged as the most popular Vanguard heroes and are hard to counter when paired together.

We’ll have a full understanding of the specific balance changes coming to Marvel Rivals when the Season 1.5 update drops on Friday, February 21, 2025.