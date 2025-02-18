Nintendo to discontinue the ability to earn My Nintendo Gold Points in March Players will still be able to spend their Gold Points up to a year after they were earned.

Throughout the Switch era, Nintendo has offered players the ability to earn My Nintendo Gold Points as a reward for buying games and other items from the company. These points could then be redeemed to buy games at a discounted rate. With the Switch’s successor on the horizon, Nintendo has announced that it will discontinue the ability to earn My Nintendo Gold Points in March.

Nintendo made a blog post to announce the discontinuation of new My Nintendo Gold Points. In it, the company clarifies that after March 24, 2025, players will not earn Gold Points on digital purchases. However, existing points will still be redeemable for up to 12 months after they were earned. Pre-orders made before March 24 and purchases of physical games released before March 24 will still reward players with Gold Points.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo did not provide a reason behind the decision to discontinue its Gold Points rewards program, but it’s worth noting that the March 24 deadline is just nine days before the heavily-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, where we expect to learn more about Nintendo’s next console and the games coming to it.

Players with additional questions about the Gold Points program can refer to Nintendo’s Q&A, which was included in the blog post.