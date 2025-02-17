Evening Reading - February 17, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Avowed review: Long live the Living Lands
- Elden Ring Nightreign is the multiplayer Souls game I've always wanted
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite video game love triangle?
- 5 great Dragon Ball games that don't get enough credit
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves full character roster
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves brings back Garou main boss Kain for open beta roster
- The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 winners & finalists
- Afterlove EP review: Sigmund Feud's comeback and farewell is an emotional gut punch
- Rift of the NecroDancer review: GuitaRPG Hero
- South of Midnight embarks on a weirdly whimsical adventure
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Four solves in four years, will Simon make it five?
The ultimate fooler
That was a quick decision.
I love these sorts of videos
Don't touch that mouse!
Elden Ring Nightreign is good
Surprisingly good! I mean, it's a FromSoft game, so is it actually surprising? I guess surprising because it's some sort of roguelike experience.
It's time to set back the clocks
All right everyone, we're going back.
The most entertaining park ever
No rides. Zero. Zip. Zilch.
This video is a year old
Why does EA hate its catalogue of old games?
Crafting spells in Bethesda games
I used to love crafting spells. Such a great concept that I've not seen in a long, long time.
Do you want to build a space satellite?
Everything about this seems tough.
