Should you help the ragged man in Trosky and Semine - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

As you explore Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you will run into a lot of random encounters with different people. These can often put you in a position where you need to decide if you wish to help somebody or not. If you have run into a ragged man asking for money, then you may be wondering if it is worth your time to help him out.

Source: Warhorse Studios

The Ragged Man can appear outside of Trosky or Semine. When you meet him, he will ask you for some help. The man needs 150 Groshen, which is not a small amount if you are at the start of the game. If you managed to pass the speech checks, you will learn his name is Odolen von Wotitz.

This appears to be a noble who is down on his luck, and he needs to get a cart all the way home. This seems to cost a pretty penny, but before you rush to keep your cash, remember that this is essentially what has happened to you and Hans. With no fancy clothes to wear, nobody believes you are going about noble work, either.

If you give the man the money, he will thank you and be on his way. You can run into him again later in the game, riding around on his horse. He will be dressed in fine green clothing with a red trim, and when you talk to him, he will be eager to thank you.

Should you find him again, he will give you back 500 Groshen and a very fancy crossbow to say thank you. All in all, it is worth helping him out, just for the chance of meeting him again.

