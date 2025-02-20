How to change ocean maps - Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii With so much to see and do, you'll be jumping between maps a lot.

One of the best parts of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the time you spend at sea, finding loot, fighting other ships, and exploring the many small islands dotted around. That said, this game doesn't take place on one big map, and you will want to jump between them. The first time you have to do this can be a little confusing, so this is how.

How to change ocean maps in Lika a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

To do this, you will need to make your way to a Lighthouse, which acts as a warp point. Lighthouses are safe spots on the ocean. Enemies cannot attack you here, and you can take the time to walk around the boat, talk to the crew, heal them, and assist their morale.

Source: Shacknews

When near a Lighthouse, hit E on the keyboard, A on an Xbox Controller, or X on a PlayStation controller. This will bring up your "Prepare to Sale" menu. Here, you can assign crew and change equipment, but more importantly, you can hit the "Select Destination" option on the left side of the screen.

Source: Shacknews

This will bring up a list of the maps you have access to, which will be dictated by where you are in the story. Pick the one you want, and you will warp there. Your next story or mission destination will be shown by a purple circle, so follow that to progress the story, unless you wish to do some exploring.

