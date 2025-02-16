Where to find the Mad Stonemason's treasure in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 He has fallen on hard times, but will you keep the loot for yourself?

Just to the south of Trosky Castle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you will find the quarry where they got all the stone to build the huge castle that towers above the fields of this area. It has since been converted into an archery range, and if you talk to the man, Bohumir, who can be found there, he will set you on the path to some treasure.

When talking to Bohumir, ask him about the quarry, and he will mention an "old looney." This is the mad stonemason who has lost treasure and still lives nearby. He and a friend kept their gold nearby, but the friend was the last person to hide it, and he died before he got a chance to tell the stonemason where he left it.

There is no reason to visit the stonemason if you don't want to, but he can normally be found in the run-down old cottage just to the south of the quarry. To find the treasure, you just need to make your way about halfway up the quarry, and you will find a pile of stones at the foot of a very young tree. Like all treasure in the game, it won't jump out at you, so make your way to the point shown on the map above.

If you talk to the stonemason before getting the treasure, you will have the option to give him either 300 or 600 Groshen, if you have that much. You don't need to do this, as you don't need to give him any gold at all. Now, the pile should consist of 549 Groshen that you can take back to the stonemason if you wish. He can be found either at his hut or down around the quarry.

Whether you give him back his money or not is up to you. I did on my current playthrough, as I am playing Henry as a forthright and honest gentleman.

