New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to access Trosky Castle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

It's big. It's interesting. It's locked.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

When you start playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Trosky Castle will loom above you, no matter where you are. It's almost always in the distance, beckoning you forward. If you go there to take a look around and wish to gain entry, you will discover that the castle is actually closed for business. So, how do you get in?

How to access Trosky Castle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Trosky Castle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Source: Shacknews

If you want to get into Trosky Castle, you will first need to finish the Wedding Crashers quest, which means deciding if you want to help the blacksmith or the miller. Once that is completed, you will be free to roam around the castle as part of the next quest and get up to all manner of shenanigans inside. 

The castle is a pretty useful place to have access to, as you can visit the blacksmith there or complete any of the side quests that can be found inside. Make sure you wander around and talk to as many characters as possible, as they all live their own lives and move around quite a bit, so you'll want to make sure you explore the castle from top to bottom. 

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola