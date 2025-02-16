How to access Trosky Castle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 It's big. It's interesting. It's locked.

When you start playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Trosky Castle will loom above you, no matter where you are. It's almost always in the distance, beckoning you forward. If you go there to take a look around and wish to gain entry, you will discover that the castle is actually closed for business. So, how do you get in?

Source: Shacknews

If you want to get into Trosky Castle, you will first need to finish the Wedding Crashers quest, which means deciding if you want to help the blacksmith or the miller. Once that is completed, you will be free to roam around the castle as part of the next quest and get up to all manner of shenanigans inside.

The castle is a pretty useful place to have access to, as you can visit the blacksmith there or complete any of the side quests that can be found inside. Make sure you wander around and talk to as many characters as possible, as they all live their own lives and move around quite a bit, so you'll want to make sure you explore the castle from top to bottom.

