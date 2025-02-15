Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves brings back Garou main boss Kain for open beta roster We also got details on the open beta, and reveals of the remaining mystery characters of Season Pass 1 DLC.

The organizers behind EVO shared a number of details, including the EVO Awards, recognizing excellence in the fighting games community. However, SNK was also on board to show off some new details about its upcoming Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. We got the reveal of Kain R. Heinlein for the base roster. We also got details about the upcoming open beta, in which Kain will be playable alongside several others. Finally, we learned which characters are rounding out the Season Pass 1 DLC.

All of the new details for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves were shared during the EVO Awards 2025 showcase this year. There, SNK revealed Kain for CotW’s base roster with a new character trailer. For those who don’t know, Kain was the boss of the previous mainline Fatal Fury game, Garou: Mark of the Wolves. He comes back featuring most of his moveset and a few extra tricks, including his fade-away projectile, an elbow attack like Rock’s, and a deployable energy mine that looks like it can be activated to burst by command.

We also learned that Kain will be playable in the upcoming multiplayer beta for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Here are the other characters that can be played:

Kain R. Heinlein

Rock Howard

Terry Bogard

Hotaru Futaba

B. Jenet

Mai Shiranui

Preecha

Vox Reaper

The beta will be playable from February 20 to February 24, 2025. However, that wasn’t the last thing. Nope, SNK went and also revealed all of the remaining fighters for the Season Pass 1 DLC.

Andy Bogard, Joe Higashi, and Mr. Big were revealed as the remaining picks for Season Pass 1 DLC for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

Source: SNK

We already knew about Ken and Chun-li from Street Fighter, but the whole list of characters and their launch windows are as follows:

Andy Bogard - Summer 2025

Ken Masters - Summer 2025

Joe Higashi - Fall 2025

Chun-li - Winter 2025

Mr. Big - Early 2026

It was a lot of news in one sitting, but sets the table nicely for what’s ahead in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. For more news on the game, be sure to follow its topic for further updates and coverage.