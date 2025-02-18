How to answer Barley's riddles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 If you can answer the stranger's riddles correctly, there is a reward waiting for you.

The Riddler Barley is a random encounter in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. There are quite a few of these in the game, designed to keep you guessing and give you a little bit of fun as you complete some of the very long story quests.

How to answer Barley's riddles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2



Source: Warhorse Sutdios

You can find all the questions that Barley will ask you below, along with their answers. Answer the first one is free, and if you get it right you will be able to choose between 150 Groschen or some skill experience. After that, you need to make wagers to be able to answer the riddles. Get the answer right, and you will get back your wager AND Barley's wager as well.

Riddle Answer What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others? My name Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family? He had none. No stable boys either. So he talked to his animals instead. And, the good man that he was, whenever he made a Groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five Groschen, every bee in the hive 15, and the spider in the loft bagged a full twenty Groshen. And now you tell me, how much did the cat get? Ten Jaromir, the coachman, hailed from Raborsch. One morning he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three boys boarded in Bohunowitz. When he got toBojscht, one of the boys got out, and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way, and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining boys alighted and took the pedlar's daughter with them. And straight away, two fishermen got in. On reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman's name? Jaromir A bailiff has twelve men join up for service one day. The bailiff was glad but soon discovered that he didn't have enough gear for them in the armory. So those twelve men filed onto the square for the next morning's roll call. Six of them were wearing body armor, and four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armor. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armor? Five

And there you go, all the answers you need for Barley, the Bohemian riddler. If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.