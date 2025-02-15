Should you drink to Jonty's health in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 When you meet a new father on the road, he will ask you to celebrate with him in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

When you fast-travel in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, there is always a chance you might have a random encounter. These can range from meeting camps of friendly hunters who wish to share a meal with you, bands of brigands who wish to do you harm, or odd interactions with people that might leave you wondering what to do. If you have met a new father who wishes to share a drink with you, you might just be a little suspicious of his motivations.

Should you drink to Jonty's health in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Source: Shacknews

You are better off not drinking to Jonty's health, as the supposed father is a liar and a thief. If you ask him what type of brandy he is offering, he will fill you with rubbish about how great it is. If you drink it, you'll remark that it tastes horrible before passing out on the road for two hours.

When you wake, your pockets will be lighter to the tune of 50 Groshen. Thankfully, this appears to be all he takes, as I didn't notice that anything else was missing. So far, I have yet to run into this cheeky thief to exact my revenge, and because the encounter is random, you never know where he might appear.

So, if a strange man flags you down in the middle of the night and wants to celebrate his new brat, Jonty, make sure you tell him a firm no, then maybe give him a smack from me.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.