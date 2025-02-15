Where to get Lockpicks early in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 You might not want to be a thief, but you are still going to find plenty of unguarded treasures.

There are all manner of chests and locked doors to be found as you explore Bohemia in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Even if you are trying to play an honorable version of Henry, there will be ample opportunity to break into boxes and chests hoarded by thieves and villains, so you will need lockpicks. You might even need them a lot earlier than you think, depending on where your adventures take you.

How to get lockpicks early in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The first chance you will have to get a lockpick is actually a free gift from Bara, the beggar girl in Troskowitz. She will talk to you after you are let out of the stocks. To get her to give you a lockpick, just ask for help, then ask about clothes and armor, and she will give you one.

You will also find a trader on the west side of the town, but he will only have three of them in stock, and they will cost some Groshen. It is good to buy these as soon as you can, as you never know when you might need them. Most merchants will have at least a small collection of lockpicks as long as they sell general goods. Specialized merchants like butchers, etc, won't have them.

Terrorize the carpenter

If you are not playing as an honorable man, you can wait until the town is sleeping, then sneak into the carpenter's house in Troskowitz and steal everything you can. His house is located across the road from the tavern, and you will be able to jump atop a small drying house for wood that you can find out the back and climb in a window. Be sure you are not spotted by a wandering guard or curious traveler. Pickpocket the sleeping men inside and grab their keys. The keys open the chests and allow you to plunder their hard work.

It's a risky venture but a great way to grab some lockpicks and equipment early.

Bird Nests

This might sound odd, but if you see a bird nest marked on the map, track it down and then throw stones at it until you knock it down. Interact with it, and it could very well contain a lockpick. We can only assume the birds enjoy the shiny objects, and steal them from would-be thieves before they can get up to no good. You can use something like a bow and arrow to shoot them down, but I have found this tends to knock them pretty far away, making them hard to find afterward.

