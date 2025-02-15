New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - February 15, 2025

Live from Shacknews, it's Saturday night!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

It's Saturday night!

Bill Simmons helps us reminisce over 50 years of Saturday Night Live.

Don't get it 'Twisted'

A new Twisted Metal teaser is up to assure everyone that Brave New World won't be the worst thing to feature Anthony Mackie this week.

Blitzball

Maximilian reminds us that there were once great football games that weren't Madden.

Bad movie hurts

I needed this Pitch Meeting to wash the taste of Love Hurts out of my mouth.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Bad Bunny.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola