Principal MTG game designer on creating new Aetherdrift set Wizards of the Coast and MTG Principal Game Designer Yoni Skolnikh gave us the rundown on what went into the creation of the Aetherdrift set.

Putting out a new Magic: The Gathering card set is a special time at Wizards of the Coast, and one that the team enjoys with trepidation every time. New cards means new possibilities, combinations, and even potentially ways to break the game, despite the devs’ best efforts to keep it balanced. And a lot of work goes into making sure these expansions come out clean and refreshing for the game. With the Aetherdrift expansion set launching, we got to talk to MTG Principal Game Designer Yoni Skolnikh about what goes into that process, from conception to release, and what went into this particular deck.

The creation of a set for Magic: The Gathering is quite the endeavor. Skolnihk works closely with Head Designer Mark Rosewater and the vision team to nail down the lore the group wants to hit, the gameplay and design concepts they want to explore, and numerous other facets. Even in the skeleton of expansion conception, there’s a lot of playtesting as well.

Aetherdrift in particular focuses on teams of racer with a “Death Race” rolling across three planes. As such, the set brings a number of new mechanics and cards that focus on racing (they even nailed the Akira bike slide for one of the set’s main key arts). One such concept is the pilot token, in which it can be affixed to a mount or vehicle card, giving them a boost in power.

The MTG Aetherdrift set launched on February 14, 2025, and is available at participating retailers now.