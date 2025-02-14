Evening Reading - February 14, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. Man, I get over COVID and then almost immediately get a sinus infection, forcing me to call my DICE week early. When it rains, it pours, am I right? Well, I'm on the mend and here to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

The next part of the Lara Croft saga has been remastered. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is now available.

We are thrilled to announce that DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, the latest game in the historic tactical action series, has sold over 1 million units!



The DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS free demo has exceeded 2 million downloads. #KTFamily #DWOrigins pic.twitter.com/s4TN39EZPD — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) February 14, 2025

Over 1 million served for Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

"𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩 - 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦"



System Shock® 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster



/ 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 - 𝘴𝘰𝘰𝘯 / pic.twitter.com/4OzgU2YyBe — Nightdive Studios (@NightdiveStudio) February 14, 2025

Remember System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition? It's almost ready, but it has undergone a name change. The folks at Nightdive Studios have now named System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster. A release date will be revealed at this year's Game Developers Conference, which is just a month away.

And enjoy this special Valentine's-themed event in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Let's GO-kami!

Though the Ōkami sequel is still very, very early in development, we visited director Hideki Kamiya, Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, and Machine Head Works studio head Kiyohiko Sakata for a two-hour interview and asked them all we could. bit.ly/4gFmzEy



[image or embed] — IGN (@ign.com) February 14, 2025 at 8:05 AM

Here's a DICE anecdote for you, readers. I briefly got together with esteemed media folk and we were talking about some of our travels. Among the crew was IGN's Rebekah Valentine, who modestly teased a really cool feature that would be hitting on Friday. This is it. It's an interview with the Okami sequel team: Hideki Kamiya, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, and Kiyohiko Sakata.

Game recognize game on this one. Reb is the best in the business. She killed it here, so go check this out and learn more about one of our most anticipated games of the next year.

Careless Dodger

dodger blue but the beat is Careless Whisper https://t.co/4gojWI5vAl pic.twitter.com/8kV0zl97a6 — Spectre (@spectre0799) February 14, 2025

Keep the Kendrick Lamar love going.

Monster Dooter

Everyone asked "Will you use the giant saxophone weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds with saxophone controller?"



The answer is yes (obviously) but no one told me it would be this much FUN. pic.twitter.com/swFX9y7GrH — Dr. Doot 🎷 (@DrDootPhD) February 9, 2025

Fresh off of Dooting the damn thing at Awesome Games Done Quick, Dr. Doot is preparing for his next chapter with Monster Hunter Wilds.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We return to Donkey Kong 64, adding trivia questions on top of having to collect the many things in this game.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

And so they were.

Wait, no...

In fact, Shaq will return.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

NXT is now Absolute.

Tonight in video game music

Journey back to MAGFest with us and check out this show from Tee Lopes & Friends.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for February! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!