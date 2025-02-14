New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Josef Fares says Ubisoft should make a co-op Splinter Cell game

Fares said a co-op Splinter Cell game featuring Sam Fisher would be 'a guaranteed success' for Ubisoft.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

During a recent trip to Los Angeles, I sat down with Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight Studios, to talk about his team’s upcoming game, Split Fiction. While discussing his passion for co-op games, Fares spoke to the lack of love the genre gets from major studios. He specifically named Ubisoft, stating that the studio should look to make a co-op game based on Splinter Cell.

Following my preview of Split Fiction, I was speaking with Josef Fares about the success of Hazelight’s last two co-op titles (It Takes Two, A Way Out) and how they haven’t inspired any major studios to try their hands at big budget, co-op-focused games, when he mentioned the ongoing struggles at Ubisoft.

The Assassin’s Creed publisher has seen a tumultuous period after a streak of new releases failed to hit company expectations. In just the past few months, Ubisoft has canceled XDefiant, delayed Assassin’s Creed Shadows twice, and disbanded the team behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown after reported underwhelming sales. Last month, Ubisoft hired advisors to “pursue strategic options” for the future of the company and its shareholders.

Ubisoft did announce that a remake of the original Splinter Cell was in development at its Toronto studio back in 2021. Several Splinter Cell games have featured co-op modes, but none of them have been exclusively co-op as Josef Fares is suggesting.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

