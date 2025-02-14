Josef Fares says Ubisoft should make a co-op Splinter Cell game Fares said a co-op Splinter Cell game featuring Sam Fisher would be 'a guaranteed success' for Ubisoft.

During a recent trip to Los Angeles, I sat down with Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight Studios, to talk about his team’s upcoming game, Split Fiction. While discussing his passion for co-op games, Fares spoke to the lack of love the genre gets from major studios. He specifically named Ubisoft, stating that the studio should look to make a co-op game based on Splinter Cell.

Following my preview of Split Fiction, I was speaking with Josef Fares about the success of Hazelight’s last two co-op titles (It Takes Two, A Way Out) and how they haven’t inspired any major studios to try their hands at big budget, co-op-focused games, when he mentioned the ongoing struggles at Ubisoft.

Ubisoft is struggling now… why the f*ck aren’t they taking Sam Fisher [and doing] split screen only? Don’t chicken out and do single player, just say “this is split screen only.” Boom, that’s it, you have a success... that’s a guaranteed success for them. That [idea] is for you, Ubisoft. You can have it for free. 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist featured co-op missions that connected to the main story.

Source: Ubisoft

The Assassin’s Creed publisher has seen a tumultuous period after a streak of new releases failed to hit company expectations. In just the past few months, Ubisoft has canceled XDefiant, delayed Assassin’s Creed Shadows twice, and disbanded the team behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown after reported underwhelming sales. Last month, Ubisoft hired advisors to “pursue strategic options” for the future of the company and its shareholders.

Ubisoft did announce that a remake of the original Splinter Cell was in development at its Toronto studio back in 2021. Several Splinter Cell games have featured co-op modes, but none of them have been exclusively co-op as Josef Fares is suggesting.