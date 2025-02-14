Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 14: Steam Couch Co-op Fest

Grab a friend for this latest Steam sale. It's the Steam Couch Co-op Fest, featuring the best of games that you can play with a friend at home. This entails more games than one might expect, featuring games like Baldur's Gate 3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Splintered Fate and Shredder's Revenge), Vampire Survivors, and a parade of fighting games.
If that's not enough, Steam also has a cool sale called Hits You Missed, featuring some under-the-radar gems from last year like Mouthwashing, Crow Country, and others at a nice discount.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store Winter Sale is underway featuring top games on sale, GOG.com is celebrating the Valentine's Day holiday, and there's a neat Humble Bundle featuring some excellent Capcom arcade hits for just $20.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- F1 Manager 2024 - FREE until 2/20
- Apex Legends: Loba Unlock Bundle - FREE until 2/20
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/18)
- Elite Dangerous - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Jurassic World Evolution - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/26)
- Eastern Exorcist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- AK-xolotl: Together - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/12)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Epic Winter Sale
- Alan Wake 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $35.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.99 (20% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Skull & Bones - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $11.99 (60% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $8.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $11.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Horizon Chase 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $5.99 (70% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- It Takes Two - $7.99 (80% off)
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt Complete Edition - $9.98 (63% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $34.98 (22% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $20.69 (31% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $25.59 (36% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.49 (57% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.39 (61% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.69 (91% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.87 (88% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.47 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $36.99 (47% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.89 (33% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.89 (47% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $27.95 (53% off)
- A Little to the Left - $7.39 (51% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2: The Light & Darkness Collection [Steam] - $40.50 (73% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.09 (22% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $8.00 (68% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
GamesPlanet
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $45.99 (34% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass [Steam] - $37.99 (62% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $22.49 (68% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $18.99 (68% off)
- Age of Empires 4 Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.70 (61% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $14.49 (76% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.39 (42% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/26)
- The Outer Worlds - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Anger Foot - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Yakuza Complete Series - $39.19 (65% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Red Dead Redemption [Epic] - $34.79 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $32.75 (45% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $43.67 (38% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $15.59 (38% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $18.71 (53% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $12.48 (69% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.74 (91% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get the Destiny 2 Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Pay $30 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.
Pay $20 or more to get Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Ultra Street Fighter 4. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get For The King Deluxe Edition, Cat Quest 2, and Tribes of Midgard. Pay $10 or more to also receive Across the Obelisk, Trine 4, and Risk of Rain Returns. These activate on Steam.
- Capcom Fire Deals
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- 1000xRESIST [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (60% off)
- Steam Couch Co-op Fest
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $24.74 (45% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $19.49 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (75% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Tape to Tape [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $11.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $9.99 (80% off)
- Gears 5 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Portal 2 + Portal - $0.74 (90% off)
- Hits You Missed
- Crow Country - $15.59 (22% off)
- Mouthwashing - $10.39 (20% off)
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus - $15.99 (20% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $9.74 (25% off)
- Parking Garage Rally Circuit - $7.49 (25% off)_
- Cryptmaster - $18.74 (25% off)
- 1000xRESIST - $14.99 (25% off)
- Harold Halibut - $23.44 (33% off)
- 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale
- NBA 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $42.44 (42% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.54 (74% off)
- Fields of Mistria [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $26.99 (55% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Crime Scene Cleaner - $15.99 (20% off)
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
