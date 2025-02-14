Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 14: Steam Couch Co-op Fest

Grab a friend for this latest Steam sale. It's the Steam Couch Co-op Fest, featuring the best of games that you can play with a friend at home. This entails more games than one might expect, featuring games like Baldur's Gate 3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Splintered Fate and Shredder's Revenge), Vampire Survivors, and a parade of fighting games.

If that's not enough, Steam also has a cool sale called Hits You Missed, featuring some under-the-radar gems from last year like Mouthwashing, Crow Country, and others at a nice discount.

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store Winter Sale is underway featuring top games on sale, GOG.com is celebrating the Valentine's Day holiday, and there's a neat Humble Bundle featuring some excellent Capcom arcade hits for just $20.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get the Destiny 2 Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Pay $30 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.

Pay $20 or more to get Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Ultra Street Fighter 4. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get For The King Deluxe Edition, Cat Quest 2, and Tribes of Midgard. Pay $10 or more to also receive Across the Obelisk, Trine 4, and Risk of Rain Returns. These activate on Steam.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.