Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 14: Planet of the Discounts deluxe

This time comes up every so often, but the big console makers are looking to get you into some big deluxe editions. PlayStation's Planet of the Discounts is back, this time with a bunch of deluxe editions for games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Stellar Blade, and more. Xbox has a few to offer, as well, through its Publisher Spotlight Series. Plus, Xbox is also offering the best of indie multiplayer hits while also continuing Anime Month strong.
If you'd like a multiplayer hit for your Nintendo Switch, consider Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, which is still discounted following the end of the Supercharge Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Arma Reforger - $31.99 (20% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $39.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.14 (35% off)
- Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Rise of the Ronin - $39.89 (43% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Undisputed - $44.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $23.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- DayZ - $27.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - $29.24 (35% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $14.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Nine Sols - $23.99 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $19.79 (34% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- Yars Rising - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $7.99 (20% off)
- Viewfinder - $13.74 (45% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Crow Country - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Sifu - $13.99 (65% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Jusant - $13.74 (45% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous GOTY Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $13.74 (45% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Payday 3 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- High on Life - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed - $27.99 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $14.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $25.99 (35% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (20% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- ID@Xbox Multiplayer Madness Sale
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $12.99 (35% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse - $5.99 (60% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer Evolution Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Multiplayer Madness Sale.
- 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale
- NBA 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $17.49 (75% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Anime Month
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yars Rising - $22.49 (25% off)
- Afterimage - $8.74 (65% off)
- Trials of Mana - $19.99 (60% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Clock Tower: Rewind - $14.99 (25% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ubisoft Dealmania
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Nintendo Ubisoft Dealmania Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- More from the Nintendo Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 14: Planet of the Discounts deluxe