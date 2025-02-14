Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod support is coming Warhorse Studios promises it will soon share details about how players will be able to 'create, tweak, and expand your medieval adventure.'

Warhorse Studios has confirmed that official mod support is on its way to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The game has already been making waves as it quickly reached 1 million in sales and is making its way towards 2 million, and the developers have only continued to improve upon the game. In the near future, that will soon include allowing players to make their own content and tweaks to the game with mod support.

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs announced official mod support in a Steam Developer Blog post this week. According to Warhorse, it will be sharing deeper details about the depth of KCD2’s mod support in the near future:

Bohemia is about to get even more exciting – official modding support is coming to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on Steamworks! Stay tuned for more details on how you’ll be able to create, tweak, and expand your medieval adventure.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's ad image for modding shares a little taste of what players can expect.

Source: Warhorse Studios

Whether Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 opts for opening a Steam Workshop, or maybe including an in-game system of curated mods that would allow console players to join in the fun, it’s good news for the game’s community. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has already been soaring on its own merits, gathering high praise from critics and players alike and reaching 1 million units sold in no time. With mod support, players will be able to tweak the game with their own creations and ideas in a hopefully streamlined fashion.

As we wait to see what form mod support in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 takes and when, stay tuned to the game’s topic here at Shacknews for more details and updates.