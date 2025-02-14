New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elden Ring Nightreign devs apologize for issues during first Closed Network Test session

An additional Network Test is being considered as the developers work to improve server stability for the next session.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
The first Elden Ring Nightreign Closed Network Test session has come and gone, but unfortunately it didn’t quite go as planned. Players were reportedly impacted heavily by server issues, to the point that FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have addressed the matter. An apology was issued for the quality of the test and further test sessions are being considered as the team aims to fix the issues and stabilize future tests of Nightreign.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware addressed the issues of the first Closed Network Test session for Elden Ring: Nightreign on the game’s social media this week. According to the devs, it was a server-side issue that caused problems:

These issues reportedly affected both console and PC players on the Closed Network Test, as shared by PC Gamer. It’s not a great start to the test either, as Nightreign had come into this weekend with a lot of goodwill after previewers including our own talked of it being a surprisingly fun experience when everything was in working order.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have not fully confirmed another Closed Network Test session, but if they do, we’ll add it to the previously posted dates. Stay tuned to the Elden Ring Nightreign topic for further updates and news on the game.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

