New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test

The Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test has started and we're going to check out this Soulsborne game's new format.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time for another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. On today’s episode, we’re taking another break from Black Myth: Wukong to experience the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test.

This Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test livestream is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET on February 15, 2025. We usually stream on a Friday, but the network test wasn’t starting at an appropriate time, so we’re shifting it over by a day. You can expect this stream to go for at least two hours, during which we’ll be seeing what Nightreign is all about.

In case you’ve missed our previous streams, Variety Hours @ Shacknews (or VHS for short) is all about playing a variety of games. I’ve been digging into Black Myth: Wukong and have reached the end of the game, though we’re still a few boss fights away from actually rolling credits. The hope is we’ll finish it next week (skill permitting).

As for today’s stream, this will be the first time I’m playing Elden Ring Nightreign. We’ve had plenty of coverage here at Shacknews, including Will Borger’s hands-on preview, and we’re all quite avid Soulsborne and Soulslike fans, so you know we’re keen to dive in.

While you’re enjoying today’s stream, remember to hit follow so you know when we go live and also subscribe for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. Now, let’s get ready to get absolutely rocked by this new roguelike experience in Elden Ring Nightreign!

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola