Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test The Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test has started and we're going to check out this Soulsborne game's new format.

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time for another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. On today’s episode, we’re taking another break from Black Myth: Wukong to experience the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test.

This Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test livestream is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET on February 15, 2025. We usually stream on a Friday, but the network test wasn’t starting at an appropriate time, so we’re shifting it over by a day. You can expect this stream to go for at least two hours, during which we’ll be seeing what Nightreign is all about.

In case you’ve missed our previous streams, Variety Hours @ Shacknews (or VHS for short) is all about playing a variety of games. I’ve been digging into Black Myth: Wukong and have reached the end of the game, though we’re still a few boss fights away from actually rolling credits. The hope is we’ll finish it next week (skill permitting).

As for today’s stream, this will be the first time I’m playing Elden Ring Nightreign. We’ve had plenty of coverage here at Shacknews, including Will Borger’s hands-on preview, and we’re all quite avid Soulsborne and Soulslike fans, so you know we’re keen to dive in.

While you’re enjoying today’s stream, remember to hit follow so you know when we go live and also subscribe for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. Now, let’s get ready to get absolutely rocked by this new roguelike experience in Elden Ring Nightreign!