Evening Reading - February 13, 2025

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
First, some Indian man with life advice
February 11, 2025
Nothing like getting life advice from a Twitter account that posts random videos with no context.
New way for blind people to enjoy live basketball games in person
I saw this on Bluesky and thought it was really cool that the Blazers are doing this pic.twitter.com/2mK2vg5nQg— Mohamed (@MoeSquare) February 7, 2025
Props to the Blazers for implementing this great accessibility technology. I hope all NBA teams adopt this and other leagues look at similar solutions.
Palmer Luckey is entering his supervillain era, right?
Anduril is taking over IVAS, and we don't have time for business as usual.— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) February 11, 2025
Whatever you are imagining, however crazy you imagine I am, multiply it by ten and then do it again. I am back, and I am only getting started. https://t.co/t2ayvBHtuA pic.twitter.com/XZX2f6r2AN
Good for him, but this is definitely an origin story from a comic book, but taking over Microsoft's $22 billion military contract is a huge deal for Anduril.
How to solve a Rubik's Cube
これを17回繰り返せば良いのですね🥳 pic.twitter.com/gjSAiFgc1F— ヒロクライム🤣🤣🤣 (@tannokasa3) January 9, 2024
Does anyone know if this is correct? Can someone test this? Do I need to buy one and do this my damn self? Fine.
Put some respect on J.R. Smith's name
The Cavs do not win the 2016 NBA Finals without the excellent play of J.R. Smith.
Super Bowl LIX memes
These are the gift that keeps on giving— PhillyAJ (Brown) 🏈🏏🏈🏏 (@PhillyAjay) February 12, 2025
😂 pic.twitter.com/QDE68iNVpH
It was fun to see the Chiefs get beaten down on Sunday.
February 11, 2025
Congratulations to Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles team and fans.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bb3qfszXdT— Sarcastic Lovest ♊️🇱🇷👩🏾🎓 (@lovestdiomande) February 11, 2025
Kendrick's Korner
I stopped by Pop! Goes the Culture! to chat about the Super Bowl halftime show with Donovan and Greg.
SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW 🔵🔴⚪ @kendricklamar @sza pic.twitter.com/IImo06z1yJ— Ali Graham (@lil_ye) February 12, 2025
Very cool animated recreation of the Super Bowl show.
February 11, 2025
Broccoli Up!
NOT LIKE US FEAT. SERENA WILLIAMS 🐐 pic.twitter.com/78jOHpCcC0— Hiiipower - TDE News (@hiiipowers) February 10, 2025
Serena wins. Fatality.
it was a lil funny :) pic.twitter.com/0AYEh5iNf3— zay dante (@zaydante) February 10, 2025
No other way to describe that grin on KDot's face when he said "Say Drake." Diabolical
“I don’t like it” pic.twitter.com/lboXQjufa4— kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) February 13, 2025
I liked the Super Bowl halftime show.
BBL Drizzy End Credits pic.twitter.com/jKmOqVECX1— Avocado Papi (@KingWillonius) February 11, 2025
Shacknews Development Update
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
We are on track to ship a new way for Shackers to engage with our content in the next few weeks. We believe this is a project that gamers will appreciate that also leans into some of what we do best here at Shacknews.com.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
