Evening Reading - February 13, 2025

First, some Indian man with life advice

Nothing like getting life advice from a Twitter account that posts random videos with no context.

New way for blind people to enjoy live basketball games in person

I saw this on Bluesky and thought it was really cool that the Blazers are doing this pic.twitter.com/2mK2vg5nQg — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) February 7, 2025

Props to the Blazers for implementing this great accessibility technology. I hope all NBA teams adopt this and other leagues look at similar solutions.

Palmer Luckey is entering his supervillain era, right?

Anduril is taking over IVAS, and we don't have time for business as usual.



Whatever you are imagining, however crazy you imagine I am, multiply it by ten and then do it again. I am back, and I am only getting started. https://t.co/t2ayvBHtuA pic.twitter.com/XZX2f6r2AN — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) February 11, 2025

Good for him, but this is definitely an origin story from a comic book, but taking over Microsoft's $22 billion military contract is a huge deal for Anduril.

How to solve a Rubik's Cube

Does anyone know if this is correct? Can someone test this? Do I need to buy one and do this my damn self? Fine.

Put some respect on J.R. Smith's name

The Cavs do not win the 2016 NBA Finals without the excellent play of J.R. Smith.

Super Bowl LIX memes

These are the gift that keeps on giving

😂 pic.twitter.com/QDE68iNVpH — PhillyAJ (Brown) 🏈🏏🏈🏏 (@PhillyAjay) February 12, 2025

It was fun to see the Chiefs get beaten down on Sunday.

Congratulations to Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles team and fans.

Kendrick's Korner

I stopped by Pop! Goes the Culture! to chat about the Super Bowl halftime show with Donovan and Greg.

Very cool animated recreation of the Super Bowl show.

Broccoli Up!

NOT LIKE US FEAT. SERENA WILLIAMS 🐐 pic.twitter.com/78jOHpCcC0 — Hiiipower - TDE News (@hiiipowers) February 10, 2025

Serena wins. Fatality.

it was a lil funny :) pic.twitter.com/0AYEh5iNf3 — zay dante (@zaydante) February 10, 2025

No other way to describe that grin on KDot's face when he said "Say Drake." Diabolical

I liked the Super Bowl halftime show.

BBL Drizzy End Credits pic.twitter.com/jKmOqVECX1 — Avocado Papi (@KingWillonius) February 11, 2025

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

We are on track to ship a new way for Shackers to engage with our content in the next few weeks. We believe this is a project that gamers will appreciate that also leans into some of what we do best here at Shacknews.com.

