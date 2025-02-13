New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - February 13, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

First, some Indian man with life advice

Nothing like getting life advice from a Twitter account that posts random videos with no context.

New way for blind people to enjoy live basketball games in person

Props to the Blazers for implementing this great accessibility technology. I hope all NBA teams adopt this and other leagues look at similar solutions.

Palmer Luckey is entering his supervillain era, right?

Good for him, but this is definitely an origin story from a comic book, but taking over Microsoft's $22 billion military contract is a huge deal for Anduril.

How to solve a Rubik's Cube

Does anyone know if this is correct? Can someone test this? Do I need to buy one and do this my damn self? Fine.

Put some respect on J.R. Smith's name

The Cavs do not win the 2016 NBA Finals without the excellent play of J.R. Smith.

Super Bowl LIX memes

It was fun to see the Chiefs get beaten down on Sunday.

Congratulations to Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles team and fans.

Kendrick's Korner

I stopped by Pop! Goes the Culture! to chat about the Super Bowl halftime show with Donovan and Greg.

Very cool animated recreation of the Super Bowl show.

Broccoli Up!

Serena wins. Fatality.

No other way to describe that grin on KDot's face when he said "Say Drake." Diabolical

I liked the Super Bowl halftime show.

Shacknews Development Update

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

We are on track to ship a new way for Shackers to engage with our content in the next few weeks. We believe this is a project that gamers will appreciate that also leans into some of what we do best here at Shacknews.com.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 13, 2025. Please consider checking out Bubbletron to support our broader efforts here at Shacknews.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola