The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 winners & finalists

The 28th annual D.I.C.E. Awards event took place this evening. This show was an opportunity to recognize the incredible pieces of artwork that developers and publishers released on video game platforms in 2024. There were a lot of awards to hand out across almost two dozen categories. While all of the nominees were deserving of their spots, there can be only one winner! Take a look at which games won what categories.
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 took place on February 13, 2025 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: Astro Bot
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Black Myth: Wukong
Nominees:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
Nominees:
- 1000xRESIST - Watcher
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
- INDIKA - Indika
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: HELLDIVERS 2
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design winner: HELLDIVERS 2
Nominees:
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Nominees:
- 1000xRESIST
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Astro Bot
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Action Game of the Year winner: HELLDIVERS 2
Nominees:
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
Adventure Game of the Year winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Nominees:
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Family Game of the Year winner: Astro Bot
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Fighting Game of the Year winner: TEKKEN 8
Nominees:
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8
- Underdogs
Racing Game of the Year winner: F1 24
Nominees:
- F1 24
- MotoGP 24
- Night-Runners Prologue
Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Metaphor: Refantazio
Nominees:
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sports Game of the Year winner: MLB The Show 24
Nominees:
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Balatro
Nominees:
- Balatro
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Online Game of the Year winner: HELLDIVERS 2
Nominees:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Starship Home
Nominees:
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Starship Home
- Underdogs
Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Nominees:
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Underdogs
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: Balatro
Nominees:
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Grunn
- INDIKA
- Mouthwashing
Mobile Game of the Year winner: Balatro
Nominees:
- Balatro
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Astro Bot
Nominees:
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Animal Well
Nominees:
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Game of the Year winner: Astro Bot
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Those are all of the nominees and winners for each category at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2025. You should take a moment to check out the Shacknews Awards 2024 page to see our own categories and all of the winners.
