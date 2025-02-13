The 28th annual D.I.C.E. Awards event took place this evening. This show was an opportunity to recognize the incredible pieces of artwork that developers and publishers released on video game platforms in 2024. There were a lot of awards to hand out across almost two dozen categories. While all of the nominees were deserving of their spots, there can be only one winner! Take a look at which games won what categories.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 winners & finalists

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 took place on February 13, 2025 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The show was packed full of nominees from some of the biggest and best games from 2024. These nominees were spread across 23 categories. Take a look at the winners of each category below.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: Astro Bot



Nominees:

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Black Myth: Wukong



Nominees:

Black Myth: Wukong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

LEGO Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones



Nominees:

1000xRESIST - Watcher

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones

INDIKA - Indika

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: HELLDIVERS 2



Nominees:

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design winner: HELLDIVERS 2



Nominees:

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Nominees:

1000xRESIST

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Astro Bot



Nominees:

Astro Bot

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year winner: HELLDIVERS 2



Nominees:

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Nominees:

1000xRESIST

Animal Well

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year winner: Astro Bot



Nominees:

Astro Bot

Cat Quest III

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year winner: TEKKEN 8



Nominees:

Blazing Strike

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Tekken 8

Underdogs

Racing Game of the Year winner: F1 24



Nominees:

F1 24

MotoGP 24

Night-Runners Prologue

Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Metaphor: Refantazio



Nominees:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year winner: MLB The Show 24



Nominees:

EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA SPORTS FC 25

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Balatro



Nominees:

Balatro

Caves of Qud

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

Satisfactory

Online Game of the Year winner: HELLDIVERS 2



Nominees:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Starship Home



Nominees:

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Skydance's Behemoth

Starship Home

Underdogs

Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow



Nominees:

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance's Behemoth

Underdogs

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: Balatro



Nominees:

Animal Well

Balatro

Grunn

INDIKA

Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year winner: Balatro



Nominees:

Balatro

Halls of Torment

Monument Valley 3

Paper Trail

Wuthering Waves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Astro Bot



Nominees:

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Animal Well



Nominees:

1000xRESIST

Animal Well

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Riven

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Game of the Year winner: Astro Bot



Nominees:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Those are all of the nominees and winners for each category at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2025. You should take a moment to check out the Shacknews Awards 2024 page to see our own categories and all of the winners.