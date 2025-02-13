New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 winners & finalists

The 28th annual D.I.C.E. Awards have recognized the many excellent video games released in 2024 and the teams that created them. Here are the categories and the winners.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
The D.I.C.E. Awards
1

The 28th annual D.I.C.E. Awards event took place this evening. This show was an opportunity to recognize the incredible pieces of artwork that developers and publishers released on video game platforms in 2024. There were a lot of awards to hand out across almost two dozen categories. While all of the nominees were deserving of their spots, there can be only one winner! Take a look at which games won what categories.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 winners & finalists

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 took place on February 13, 2025 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The show was packed full of nominees from some of the biggest and best games from 2024. These nominees were spread across 23 categories. Take a look at the winners of each category below.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: Astro Bot


Source: Team ASOBI

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Neva
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Black Myth: Wukong


Source: Game Science

Nominees:

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones


Source: MachineGames

Nominees:

  • 1000xRESIST - Watcher
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
  • INDIKA - Indika
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: HELLDIVERS 2


Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design winner: HELLDIVERS 2


Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Nominees:

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Helldivers 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle


Source: MachineGames

Nominees:

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Astro Bot


Source: Team ASOBI

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year winner: HELLDIVERS 2


Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Nominees:

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year winner: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle


Source: MachineGames

Nominees:

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Animal Well
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year winner: Astro Bot


Source: Team ASOBI

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest III
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year winner: TEKKEN 8


Source: Bandai Namco

Nominees:

  • Blazing Strike
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Tekken 8
  • Underdogs

Racing Game of the Year winner: F1 24


Source: Codemasters

Nominees:

  • F1 24
  • MotoGP 24
  • Night-Runners Prologue

Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Metaphor: Refantazio


Source: Atlus

Nominees:

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year winner: MLB The Show 24


Source: San Diego Studio

Nominees:

  • EA SPORTS College Football 25
  • EA SPORTS FC 25
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Balatro


Source: LocalThunk

Nominees:

  • Balatro
  • Caves of Qud
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Satisfactory

Online Game of the Year winner: HELLDIVERS 2


Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Nominees:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Starship Home


Source: Creature

Nominees:

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Skydance's Behemoth
  • Starship Home
  • Underdogs

Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow


Source: Camouflaj

Nominees:

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Escaping Wonderland
  • Skydance's Behemoth
  • Underdogs

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: Balatro


Source: LocalThunk

Nominees:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Grunn
  • INDIKA
  • Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year winner: Balatro


Source: LocalThunk

Nominees:

  • Balatro
  • Halls of Torment
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Paper Trail
  • Wuthering Waves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Astro Bot


Source: Team ASOBI

Nominees:

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Animal Well


Source: Billy Basso

Nominees:

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Animal Well
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Riven
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Game of the Year winner: Astro Bot


Source: Team ASOBI

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Those are all of the nominees and winners for each category at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2025. You should take a moment to check out the Shacknews Awards 2024 page to see our own categories and all of the winners.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola