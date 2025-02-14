Blur Studio's founder & creative director talks Secret Level & Hollywood Tim Miller and Dave Wilson dive into what it's like working with Amazon to create a project like Secret Level.

If you’ve been consuming media in any capacity over the last 30 years, there’s a good chance you’ve seen some of Blur Studio’s incredible work. The company has developed some outstanding cinematics for film and video games, and we recently had the pleasure of speaking with studio founder Tim Miller and creative director Dave Wilson about their journey.

If you’re anything like me and love Halo 2, you’ll no doubt remember the impeccable cinematics from the Halo 2 Anniversary version of the game from the Master Chief Collection. Blur Studio was responsible for that. The company has also worked on recent Call of Duty games, the Sonic films, created Love, Death & Robots, and more recently: Secret Level.

Miller spoke about how Amazon handled the development of Secret Level, noting that it didn’t try to gobble up the IP and own the rights. “They didn’t try to do a land grab that could possibly prevent [the companies] from doing a movie or a television show in the future somewhere else,” Miller says. “And if they did, [Secret Level] wouldn’t exist. The lawyering would have been too intensive.”

The duo also spoke about what went into creating Love, Death & Robots, which was a challenge despite the success the company had seen. However, creating Deadpool was a massive step for the company in allowing them to create the Netflix series. There’s a lot of valuable information and insight in the interview, so make sure you give it a listen. Then, head over to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel to hear more conversations with industry professionals.