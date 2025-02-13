Head of Mojang Studios Asa Bredin resigns as Microsoft Gaming VP fills role Microsoft Gaming VP Kayleen Walters will take Bredin's role as the former Mojang lead bows out to 'focus on personal goals outside of work.'

Big changes are happening in the management at Minecraft developer Mojang Studios this week. It’s been reported that Head of Mojang Studios Åsa Bredin is leaving her position to focus on personal pursuits. In her place, Microsoft Gaming VP Kayleen Walters will step into the role and take over as head of Mojang.

Åsa Bredin herself shared word of her exit from Mojang Studios on her LinkedIn profile. Bredin had been in the role for a little under an hour and a half, and had been at Mojang for about three and a half years. That said, Bredin expressed that she would like to pursue personal projects, and is moving on from the studio to do that:

I will be around to ensure a smooth handover before taking some time to catch up with friends, build new connections and see what adventures the future holds. But I will always be cheering this team on from the sidelines, excited to see where you take things next.

Asa Bredin shared the details of her exit from Mojang Studios in a LinkedIn post this week.

Source: LinkedIn

Minecraft has continued to be a highly valuable IP for Microsoft. The game continues to offer endless creativity and adventures to players and shows few signs of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, last year, Mojang announced it was partnering with Netflix to produce an animated series. Kayleen Walters had been a lead in marketing at Lucasfilm for more than a decade and moved over to Microsoft where she was a VP and brand manager on the Minecraft franchise.

With that in mind, Walters at least seems to have her fingers on the pulse of the franchise. As we watch to see what comes next from Minecraft, stay tuned to the Mojang Studios topic for further updates and news.