How to sign up for the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds closed network test

If you have been eager to dive into the world of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, then you can do so much sooner than the game's release date. A network test is looming, and if you want to be one of the people with your foot on the floor as you chase that cheeky blue blur ahead of you, this is what you need to do.

Source: Sega

The Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds closed network test will take place between Friday, February 23, and Sunday, February 25. While there is no guarantee that you will gain entry, signing up is simple to do. Additionally, while the game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, the network test will ONLY take place on PlayStation 5.

To sign up for the closed network test, go to the official Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds site, scroll down to the section labeled "Closed Network Test," and click on that tab. Enter your email address into the text box, click the three yellow arrows beside it, and fill out the subsequent registration details. You will need to select a platform and then hit Subscribe, but as stated, the test is only for the PlayStation 5.

Sign-ups close on February 19, and successful applicants will receive the code via email from Sega on February 20.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds closed network test times

The closed network test will take place at the times below:

PST : 02/21/2025 (Fri) 04:00 PM - 02/23/2025 (Sun) 04:00 PM

: 02/21/2025 (Fri) 04:00 PM - 02/23/2025 (Sun) 04:00 PM EST : 02/21/2025 (Fri) 07:00 PM - 02/23/2025 (Sun) 07:00 PM

: 02/21/2025 (Fri) 07:00 PM - 02/23/2025 (Sun) 07:00 PM GMT : 02/22/2025 (Sat) 00:00 AM - 02/24/2025 (Mon) 00:00 AM

: 02/22/2025 (Sat) 00:00 AM - 02/24/2025 (Mon) 00:00 AM JST: 02/22/2025 (Sat) 09:00 AM - 02/24/2025 (Mon) 09:00 AM

The closed network test will feature the E Stadium, Rainbow Garden, Water Palace, Metal Harbor, Ocean View, and Wonder Museum tracks. There will be five CrossWorlds, including Roulette Road, Dinosaur Jungle, Kraken Bay, Lava Cave, and Sky Road. Playable characters in the network test will be Sonic, Tails, Amy, Knuckles, Shadow, Eggman, Omega, Zazz, and Cream.

Unfortunately, progress made during the network test will not carry over to the full release, but this will be your first opportunity to experience the game, so it's hard to be too mad about that.

Make sure you stay tuned to Shacknews for more information, news, and guides about Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.