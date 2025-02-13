New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple teases new product reveal for February 19

Apple says we'll be meeting the 'newest member of the family' next week.
Donovan Erskine
1

Apple has teased the reveal of its newest product for Wednesday, February 19. The tech company is keeping details hush, so it’s unclear if this will be a brand new Apple product, or the latest iteration of an existing line.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on X to announce the upcoming product reveal. “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” he wrote. The reveal will take place next Wednesday, February 19.

Interestingly enough, it looks like there won’t be a traditional Apple Event to coincide with the latest product reveal. Apple is instead promoting it as an Apple Launch, implying that the reveal may happen via video or press release.

Whatever it is Apple’s teasing, you can expect to read about it on Shacknews next week.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

