Apple teases new product reveal for February 19 Apple says we'll be meeting the 'newest member of the family' next week.

Apple has teased the reveal of its newest product for Wednesday, February 19. The tech company is keeping details hush, so it’s unclear if this will be a brand new Apple product, or the latest iteration of an existing line.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on X to announce the upcoming product reveal. “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” he wrote. The reveal will take place next Wednesday, February 19.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

Interestingly enough, it looks like there won’t be a traditional Apple Event to coincide with the latest product reveal. Apple is instead promoting it as an Apple Launch, implying that the reveal may happen via video or press release.

Whatever it is Apple’s teasing, you can expect to read about it on Shacknews next week.