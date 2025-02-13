Elden Ring Nightreign Steam page reveals DLC will feature new playable characters & bosses It appears that we have at least some idea of what post-launch content will entail for Nightreign.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have shared a wealth of new information about Elden Ring: Nightreign, including its Closed Network Test dates and full release date. That said, there was an extra something shared that may give us a peek into what comes after Nightreign launches. The game’s description on Steam seems to give away a few details about contents of DLC that will be coming after the summer release date.

These details could be found on Elden Ring Nightreign’s Steam page, which was recently updated, as seen by PC Gamer. According to the description of the game on Steam, DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign will include “additional playable characters and bosses.” That comes from the section that details what’s included in the special edition versions of Nightreign.

Elden Ring Nightreign's Deluxe Edition content details include some info about what the DLC of the game will entail.

Source: FromSoftware

Elden Ring Nightreign promises to be a very different kind of fun from what we had in the base game and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Our recent preview laid out how a major part of the equation was how players take up archetype characters and take on randomized challenges based on where you get dropped in the Lands Between. It was very different from what we were expecting, but promises to create unique and interesting gameplay dictated by moment to moment decisions.

It looks like new character archetypes and bosses are going to figure big into the post-launch content for Elden Ring Nightreign. With the Closed Network Test coming this weekend, check your emails for invites and stay tuned to the Nightreign topic for further news and updates.