ShackStream: SkyNet arrives in Microsoft Flight Sinulator No, there are no terminators here, but Jan will be testing SayIntentions.AI's latest alpha feature.

Tonight, Jan returns to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 in order to test out an upcoming feature of SayIntentions.AI, one of the leading ATC add-ons for the simulator. Ominously titled "SkyNet", this feature seeks to allow users connected to the platform to see each other in the sim in addition to hearing each other on frequencies.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be embarking on a relatively short flight from CYVR (Vancouver) to CYXS (Whitehorse) over snowy mountains in the PMDG 737-700. Along the way, he'll see just how promising this new SkyNet functionality is. There are existing systems like this, such as VatSim, that allow players to see each other live in the sim and hear each other on frequencies, but those rely on actual humans to staff ATC positions. With SayIntentions.AI, this task is filled by AI. The standard ATC functionality is already excellent, and if injection of live players works well, this would be a groundbreaking new reason to try out SayIntentions.AI.

