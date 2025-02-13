INAYAH - Life after Gods shows off stylish combat & platforming in new video Set to arrive sometime in Q1 2025, INAYAH's latest video gives us an in-depth look at its combat and world traversal.

ExoGenesis Studios and Headup Games are putting some of the final screws on their latest game, INAYAH - Life after Gods, and with it comes new reveals of how the game will play. In fact, ExoGenesis shares the latest look at INAYAH’s combat and traversal, showing off a stylish strike and parry system as its main character traverses a dead science fiction world overtaken by nature.

ExoGenesis Studios and Headup Games shared the newest look at INAYAH’s gameplay with Shacknews this week. INAYAH - Life after Gods is a hand-animated 2D action-platformer where players take on the role of an orphaned outcast known as Inayah as she embarks on an adventure through a broken post-apocalyptic world to discover her tribe and home. To defend herself, Inayah wields a gauntlet that can turn into blades, powered fists, or a flail, each with its own unique strengths in movement and combat. By switching carefully and seamlessly between forms in the middle of combat, you just might survive bosses like the insectoid warrior Drone shown in the video below.

Along the way, we also get peeks at the skill tree, allowing players to unlock and upgrade abilities that will allow Inayah to play your way, whether it’s powering up your weapons or their specific capabilities and stats, or just powering your own health and other factors. You’ll also move between biomes full of unique challenges and enemies as you forge bonds with the remaining few that will speak with you in this broken world.

INAYAH - Life after Gods is coming to PC sometime in Q1 2025 and console releases will follow after that initial launch. Be sure to check out our YouTube channel at Shacknews for more updates and stay tuned for more coverage and news via the INAYAH - Life after Gods topic.