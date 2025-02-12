Evening Reading - February 12, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Master Chief mourns the Duolingo bird

Cue the music.

Fortnite teases its next season

Welcome to Crime City, where the hustle never stops.

Big Dill’s new single dropping soon | 2.21.25 pic.twitter.com/F0CHHd14GB — Fortnite (@Fortnite) February 12, 2025

The change in theme between this season and last is visceral.

Overwatch 2 shares 2025 roadmap

There’s SO much to love about the future of Overwatch 2 💫



🔥 Perks

🏟️ Stadium

🏹 New Hero: Freja

🌊 New Hero: “Aqua”

✨ And SO much more!



Enjoy all this and more in Season 15, Season 16, and beyond 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AxM0DjDrHp — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 12, 2025

A lot to unpack here. Thoughts?

Avowed global release times

Can't wait to explore the Living Lands? Get ready for early access, available to Avowed Premium Edition players starting February 13 at 10am PST. pic.twitter.com/AgJAZ4M7YP — Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) February 12, 2025

The countdown begins!

The average concert tickey buying experience

Ticketmaster has ruined live events.

Riolu chooses chaos

Riolu's been too wholesome lately pic.twitter.com/nBXhwqEAfO — Advos (@AdvosArt) February 11, 2025

You know what? I'd forgive him.

Coach Autumn Lockwood makes history

History maker. Super Bowl LIX champion. 🏆



Autumn Lockwood and the Philadelphia Eagles are NFL champions 👏 #BHA pic.twitter.com/i4vgEcLYg3 — espnW (@espnW) February 10, 2025

What an awesome accomplishment!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Do your daily Bubbletron and keep the robot happy!

Source: New Line Cinema

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.