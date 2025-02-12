New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - February 12, 2025

It's nighttime in America, and that means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Master Chief mourns the Duolingo bird

Cue the music.

Fortnite teases its next season

The change in theme between this season and last is visceral.

Overwatch 2 shares 2025 roadmap

A lot to unpack here. Thoughts?

Avowed global release times

The countdown begins!

The average concert tickey buying experience

Ticketmaster has ruined live events.

Riolu chooses chaos

You know what? I'd forgive him.

Coach Autumn Lockwood makes history

What an awesome accomplishment!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Sophie Thatcher in Companion.
Do your daily Bubbletron and keep the robot happy!
Source: New Line Cinema

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola