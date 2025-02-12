Evening Reading - February 12, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Alan Wake 2 crossed 2 million units sold & is now making royalties for Remedy
- Elden Ring Nightreign gets May 2025 release date
- Crytek announces layoffs of around 15 percent of its employees
- Overwatch 2 announces Perks & the return of Loot Boxes
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds announced, network test this month
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a new game from the makers of Streets of Rage 4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 gets October release date
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater officially confirms August 2025 release date
- Lies of P: Overture brings a major expansion to the original game in summer 2025
- Saros revealed as the next game from Returnal dev Housemarque
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Master Chief mourns the Duolingo bird
https://t.co/m0K8pqgmsM pic.twitter.com/1KzNDUAnMW— Halo (@Halo) February 11, 2025
Cue the music.
Fortnite teases its next season
Welcome to Crime City, where the hustle never stops.— Fortnite (@Fortnite) February 12, 2025
Big Dill’s new single dropping soon | 2.21.25 pic.twitter.com/F0CHHd14GB
The change in theme between this season and last is visceral.
Overwatch 2 shares 2025 roadmap
There’s SO much to love about the future of Overwatch 2 💫— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 12, 2025
🔥 Perks
🏟️ Stadium
🏹 New Hero: Freja
🌊 New Hero: “Aqua”
✨ And SO much more!
Enjoy all this and more in Season 15, Season 16, and beyond 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AxM0DjDrHp
A lot to unpack here. Thoughts?
Avowed global release times
Can't wait to explore the Living Lands? Get ready for early access, available to Avowed Premium Edition players starting February 13 at 10am PST. pic.twitter.com/AgJAZ4M7YP— Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) February 12, 2025
The countdown begins!
The average concert tickey buying experience
Lmaooo pic.twitter.com/gmhKR6Hu7K— bria celest (@55mmbae) February 12, 2025
Ticketmaster has ruined live events.
Riolu chooses chaos
Riolu's been too wholesome lately pic.twitter.com/nBXhwqEAfO— Advos (@AdvosArt) February 11, 2025
You know what? I'd forgive him.
Coach Autumn Lockwood makes history
History maker. Super Bowl LIX champion. 🏆— espnW (@espnW) February 10, 2025
Autumn Lockwood and the Philadelphia Eagles are NFL champions 👏 #BHA pic.twitter.com/i4vgEcLYg3
What an awesome accomplishment!
