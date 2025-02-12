Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii demo launches this week Players that are excited to dive into Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will get a chance to do so before the game launches at the end of February.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is almost here. In order to help whet player appetites a bit more, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be releasing a demo this Friday that gives users a chance to play a slice of the game early.



Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

During its February 12, 2025, State of Play, Sony revealed that a demo for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available on Friday for players. This demo will give players a taste of what’s in the full game, granting access to two battle styles and the pirate ship battles in a combat arena.

The Like a Dragon series has been immensely popular and Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is shaping up to follow suit. During his preview, TJ Denzer paid special attention to the ship battle systems. “The biggest deal was captain battles where you face off against other captains and their fleets in Madlantis to rise in the ranks,” TJ wrote. “There are also battles with unique fleets that will challenge your ability to survive and win against increasingly difficult odds. Almost everything with the pirate ship had us maneuvering to get our best weapons on starboard, front, or port sides in range of enemy ships and gunning them down to the point where we could engage in deck battles.”

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is scheduled to release on February 21, 2025, but players can experience the demo this Friday, February 14, 2025. Head over to our Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii page to keep up to date on the latest news regarding Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s latest title.