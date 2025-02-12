Saros revealed as the next game from Returnal dev Housemarque Saros stars Rahul Kohli as an enforcer facing a great threat on a foreign planet.

Housemarque closed the latest PlayStation State of Play with the announcement of its next game, Saros. This single-player experience is said to be an evolution of Housemarque’s formula, and is set to arrive in 2026.

The first trailer for Saros introduces us to the sci-fi world of Housemarque’s latest adventure. The game follows Arjun Devraj, a man who goes to the planet Carcosa to learn more about a lost colony. Devraj is played by actor Rahul Kohli, whose likeness is used for the protagonist.

Housemarque says that with Saros, the studio wanted to “create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future.” In a blog post, the studio discussed the differences between Saros and Returnal.

A key gameplay distinction between Saros and Returnal is permanent resources and progression making every death valuable. After every death you will face a changed world, but in Saros you will be able to choose and permanently upgrade your loadout from an evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades to “come back stronger” to overcome the challenges you face on Carcosa.

For more on the announcements at PlayStation State of Play, Shacknews has you covered.