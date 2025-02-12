New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater officially confirms August 2025 release date

While previously leaked, the date was shared in an official new trailer showing off different parts of the game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Konami Digital Entertainment
The launch date of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been shared in official capacity by developer Konami. Today saw the release of a fresh new trailer, showing off a wealth of new sections from the game, including Snake’s showdown with Volgin, his dealing with ghostly apparition The Sorrow, and his encounters with Eve. We also officially learned that the game will be launching in August 2025.

Konami revealed the latest look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater during the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 showcase. During the presentation, it was revealed that the remake of Snake Eater will be releasing on August 28, 2025, and launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. What’s more, Konami also confirmed that the Snake vs. Monkey bonus game is coming back as well, allowing players to capture Ape Escape monkeys as Snake in the jungles of the game.

With the August 2025 release date set, stay tuned for more Metal Gear Solid Delta coverage, as well as our previous preview, right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

