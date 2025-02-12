Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater officially confirms August 2025 release date While previously leaked, the date was shared in an official new trailer showing off different parts of the game.

The launch date of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been shared in official capacity by developer Konami. Today saw the release of a fresh new trailer, showing off a wealth of new sections from the game, including Snake’s showdown with Volgin, his dealing with ghostly apparition The Sorrow, and his encounters with Eve. We also officially learned that the game will be launching in August 2025.

Konami revealed the latest look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater during the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 showcase. During the presentation, it was revealed that the remake of Snake Eater will be releasing on August 28, 2025, and launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. What’s more, Konami also confirmed that the Snake vs. Monkey bonus game is coming back as well, allowing players to capture Ape Escape monkeys as Snake in the jungles of the game.

With the August 2025 release date set, stay tuned for more Metal Gear Solid Delta coverage, as well as our previous preview, right here at Shacknews.