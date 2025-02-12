ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 543 The journey that is Skyward Sword continues!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. We’re playing the Nintendo Switch version and I have to say, if you want to play this game, this version is the ideal way to do it. It still has flaws but it does make things easier to get through as compared to the Wii version and all those motion controls to fumble around with.

During the last Skyward Sword episode, we made our way through the Sandship and took down Tentalus, the boss of the dungeon. After clearing the Sandship, we found the Flames of Nayru and gave a power up to our Goddess Sword. Next up, is a trip to Eldin Volcano and the next Silent Realm. We’ll also perform some minor quests around Skyloft as well. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

We took down Tentalus with the help of our handy bow and arrows!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. There will be more Hailfire Peaks exploring in Banjo-Tooie and we just arrived in Goron City in The Legend of Zelda so stay tuned for all the action!

Let it be known the Stevetendo Show isn’t just about Nintendo. Case in point, there was a PlayStation State of Play presentation this afternoon and there were some interesting games shown off. A new installment in the Sonic racing series and a new Digimon game caught my attention. Is the PlayStation State of Play on par with the Nintendo Directs? No but I grew up with Nintendo so I’m a little biased towards the big N.

