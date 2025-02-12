New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 gets October release date

Supermassive's sci-fi horror game will usher in the return of the Dark Pictures Anthology series.
Donovan Erskine
1

After going on hiatus, The Dark Pictures Anthology series is set to make a terrifying return this fall. Supermassive Games has confirmed that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020, will launch on October 2, 2025.

Supermassive Games announced the release date for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 in a trailer at the latest PlayStation State of Play. The sci-fi horror game stars Lashana Lynch and centers an interstellar mission to save humanity.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 was among several games shown off at today's PlayStation State of Play.

News Editor

