New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

What is the launch date of Borderlands 4?

Nearly time to go Vault hunting. Again.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Gearbox Games
1

After the first teaser for Borderlands 4 dropped last month, we haven't been left waiting for long for more information. Borderlands 4 now has an official release date, and it's a little closer than you thought. 

What is the launch date of Borderlands 4?

A wrecked environment in Borderlands 4
Source: Gearbox Games

Borderlands 4 will launch on September 23, 2025. That is a Tuesday for anyone who is curious, which is a pretty unusual day to launch a major new installment in a well-known franchise. The release date was revealed during the February 12 Sony State of Play event

The release announcement also featured a new trailer that you can watch for a little more of the game's world. We don't know a tremendous amount about the new game beyond the vague idea that it will offer more mainline Borderlands. We are talking four classes, all the guns you could ever imagine, and a multitude of enemies to pop like loot balloons. 

I've been a fan of the series for a while, and I am hoping the story is a bit stronger than the offering in Borderlands 3. I wasn't hugely into the villains in that game and found it difficult to even root against them for reasons I have always struggled to explain beyond them being a bit boring. I'd like to see the return of a villain with real charisma and presence, so here's hoping.

For more news and information about Borderlands 4, be sure to keep an eye on our Borderlands 4 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola