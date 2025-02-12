What is the launch date of Borderlands 4? Nearly time to go Vault hunting. Again.

After the first teaser for Borderlands 4 dropped last month, we haven't been left waiting for long for more information. Borderlands 4 now has an official release date, and it's a little closer than you thought.

Source: Gearbox Games

Borderlands 4 will launch on September 23, 2025. That is a Tuesday for anyone who is curious, which is a pretty unusual day to launch a major new installment in a well-known franchise. The release date was revealed during the February 12 Sony State of Play event.

The release announcement also featured a new trailer that you can watch for a little more of the game's world. We don't know a tremendous amount about the new game beyond the vague idea that it will offer more mainline Borderlands. We are talking four classes, all the guns you could ever imagine, and a multitude of enemies to pop like loot balloons.

I've been a fan of the series for a while, and I am hoping the story is a bit stronger than the offering in Borderlands 3. I wasn't hugely into the villains in that game and found it difficult to even root against them for reasons I have always struggled to explain beyond them being a bit boring. I'd like to see the return of a villain with real charisma and presence, so here's hoping.

