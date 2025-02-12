Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds announced, network test this month The latest Sonic Racing game sees players racing across land, sea, air, and space.

Sega appeared at the latest PlayStation State of Play to reveal Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The latest game in the Sonic Racing series will utilize a dimension-hopping mechanic to take races across land, sea, and other unique settings.

The first trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds gives us our first look at the upcoming racing game. It also shows how vehicles can be customized for performance in various settings. Several tracks feature sections where players can drive through rings that transport them to new locations.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is set for launch later this year, but a network test is currently scheduled for February 21. Players can visit Sega’s website for official details.