New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds announced, network test this month

The latest Sonic Racing game sees players racing across land, sea, air, and space.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
SEGA
1

Sega appeared at the latest PlayStation State of Play to reveal Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The latest game in the Sonic Racing series will utilize a dimension-hopping mechanic to take races across land, sea, and other unique settings.

The first trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds gives us our first look at the upcoming racing game. It also shows how vehicles can be customized for performance in various settings. Several tracks feature sections where players can drive through rings that transport them to new locations.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is set for launch later this year, but a network test is currently scheduled for February 21. Players can visit Sega’s website for official details.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola