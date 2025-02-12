Killing Floor 3 devs on timing of the sequel, overhauled movement & the Armory Lead Combat Designer Bill Munk answered many of our burning questions about the upcoming Killing Floor sequel.

It was an eventful couple of weeks for Killing Floor 3. A closed beta played out this last weekend and we had a chance to play an early version of the game. Shacknews also got to sit down and speak with Killing Floor 3’s lead combat designer Bill Munk, who has been working on Killing Floor since the very beginning. He answered all of our burning questions about new features and improvements on gameplay in Killing Floor 3.

The biggest burning question we had was why now? What made this the right time to make Killing Floor 3 after so many years of supporting Killing Floor 2? Munk said it was the advance of technology. They didn’t want to start from Round 1 again unless they could make a substantial improvement. The Unreal Engine afforded them just that, allowing for not only a more chaotic and beautiful game, but also some strong improvements to gameplay.

Movement is hugely different in Killing Floor 3. Players can now mantle, quick dodge, and powerslide in addition to moving, crouching and sprinting. Munk said it was part of an effort to add more reflexive strategy to the game, as well as verticality to the maps. Indeed, during the time we played, we found there were a lot of opportunities to jump around and climb things. It also helps in the heat of combat and Munk is excited to see how players will rise to a new skill ceiling with these new movement tools.

We also talked extensively about the Armory, which allows players to customize their favorite guns with parts from resources gathered in matches. The depth of the system is sure to be fun for most players as we collect schematics and craft parts to make each gun truly our own.

