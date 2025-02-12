Crytek announces layoffs of around 15 percent of its employees Of its 400 total employees, Crytek will be cutting around 60 of its staff as it tries to shift as much of its talent as possible over to Hunt: Showdown 1896.

A layoff is coming at Crytek as the studio faces difficulties and troubles on all but its most popular ongoing game, Hunt: Showdown 1896. The group has announced it will be cutting about 15 percent of its total 400-person workforce. It is also restructuring its business to try to keep as many staff on the Hunt: Showdown team as it can.

Crytek shared details about its layoffs in a statement on its social media this week. According to the group, efforts were made to stave off layoffs as long as possible, including moving staff over to the Hunt: Showdown 1896 team. Unfortunately, it’s not enough for the group to maintain sustainability, and so the announcement was made to cut 15 percent of the developer’s staff. Those laid off will severance packages and career assistance service to help them find new employment.

Crytek is the latest in an unfortunately-growing series of layoffs already happening in 2025. Transformers: Reactivate studio Splash Damage had its game canceled alongside accompanying layoffs at the beginning of the year. Rumbleverse developer Iron Galaxy and Smite publisher Hi-Rez Studios also announced layoffs reportedly necessary for each studio to survive.

With Crytek unfortunately joining that stack, game dev employment still looks tumultuous in 2025. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further news and updates on the matter.