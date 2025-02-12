Alan Wake 2 crossed 2 million units sold & is now making royalties for Remedy After being funded by Epic Games, Alan Wake 2 has now crossed whatever metric it needed to start delivering royalties back to Remedy.

This week, Remedy has reached an important milestone with Alan Wake 2. The game has sold over 2 million units, and more than that, Remedy has reported that it has reached a target metric that now allows it to start making royalties off of further Alan Wake 2 sales and usage, which came as a result of the game being funded and published by Epic Games.

Remedy announced its good fortune in its latest financial statement released on its investor relations website this month. There, Remedy detailed much of its ongoing business, including the state of Alan Wake 2 and its sales:

Alan Wake 2 sales exceeded two million units during the quarter. By the end of 2024, Alan Wake 2 had recouped its development fees and marketing investments, meaning that Remedy started to accrue royalties towards the end of the quarter.

Remedy has a lot of irons in the fire on the back of Alan Wake 2's success, as the Max Payne remakes and Control 2 have entered full production.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

That’s great news for Remedy Entertainment, which has been working on several new projects alongside Alan Wake 2, including remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 alongside Rockstar games. Remedy mentions those projects in its report as well, with the Max Payne remakes and Control 2 having entered full production. Alan Wake 2 sales and royalties are likely going to help in keeping those projects stable and developing smoothly.

As we watch for more details on upcoming Remedy projects, stay tuned for news on the Remedy topic, right here at Shacknews.