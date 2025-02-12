New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 showcase here

Here's where you can watch the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play event.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

Sony’s latest showcase will provide a look at upcoming games for the PS5 and its related hardware from both first and third-party studios. If you’re excited to learn what Sony and its partners have in store, you can watch the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play here.

Watch the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 showcase

The latest PlayStation State of Play will take place today, February 12, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.

The 40-minute presentation will feature new game reveals as well as updates on games that were previously announced. Sony has kept specific details about the event completely under wraps.

We’ll be closely covering all of the news out of the latest PlayStation State of Play, and you can expect to read all about it right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

