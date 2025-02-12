Watch the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 showcase here Here's where you can watch the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play event.

Sony’s latest showcase will provide a look at upcoming games for the PS5 and its related hardware from both first and third-party studios. If you’re excited to learn what Sony and its partners have in store, you can watch the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play here.

The latest PlayStation State of Play will take place today, February 12, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.

The 40-minute presentation will feature new game reveals as well as updates on games that were previously announced. Sony has kept specific details about the event completely under wraps.

We’ll be closely covering all of the news out of the latest PlayStation State of Play, and you can expect to read all about it right here on Shacknews.