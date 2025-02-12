Elden Ring Nightreign gets May 2025 release date Just ahead of its Closed Network Test, Nightreign got a new trailer with its release date and a look at its special editions.

It’s an eventful news week for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring Nightreign. Emails with invitations to the game’s upcoming Closed Network Test were sent out this week, and with it came the dates for the test. However, today we learned exactly what day Nightreign is launching as well. It got a May release date, meaning the full launch isn’t far off.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced the release date of Elden Ring Nightreign in a new trailer. The game will be launching on May 30, 2025, and is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We also got a look at a few special editions of the game. A Digital Deluxe Edition will give players access to DLC, an art book, and a mini soundtrack. Meanwhile, a Collector’s Edition will feature a statue of a character called Wylder, the game with DLC passes and a digital soundtrack, a physical artbook, and Nightmare Cards.

Elden Ring Nightreign came as a surprising reveal at The Game Awards 2024, promising us a new multiplayer-focused adventure in The Lands Between of Elden Ring. It looks like some nasty foes are returning alongside some new big bads. Whatever the case, we’re going to be able to bring our friends this time, and it seems like we’ll need them if we’re going to conquer the game’s most difficult challenges, as written about in our recent preview.

With the Closed Network Test dates set and the release date now known, stay tuned for any further Elden Ring Nightreign news and updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.