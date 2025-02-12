All Dual Zoren Prime Relics in Warframe And my axes!

Warframe has answered the age-old question, "What is better than one axe?" The answer, it seems, is two Prime axes in the form of the Dual Zoren. These weapons have been in the game for a very long time now, and are finally getting the Prime treatment.

The Relics you will need to farm for Dual Zoren Prime are the Lith S16, Axi P8, and Neo D9. Finding them will allow you to farm the following parts:

Blueprint - Lith S16 - Uncommon

Handle - Axi P8 - Common

Blade - Neo D9 - Rare

The best places to farm Relics in Warframe

Pick the mission, grab your Relic, then slaughter your foes to crack it open.

Quick Relic farming is vital to getting everything you need as quickly as possible, so the following missions are great.

Lith Relics - A Capture mission should only take about 60 seconds. You essentially have a 100% chance of a Lith drop here or a small chance for an Aya instead.

Meso Relics - Another Void Capture at Ukko, this time for a chance at Meso Relics. A run of the Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is also a good option.

Neo Relics - Yet another Disruption for Neo, as Ur on Uranus will give Neo Relic drops on the B and C Rotations. New players should head to Eris and the Xini node. You’ll still get Neo Relics, but it will prove to be less challenging for you as the Disruption mode at this difficult might be a bit much.

Axi Relics - The Apollo Disruption mission on Lua, on Rotations B and C, will get you Axi Relics.

Once you have the Relics you need, you then need to open them in Void Fissue missions. This can be done by going to the Navigation screen and selecting the Void Fissure missions from there. Select the one that matches the Relic type that you want to open. When in the mission, you need to kill the golden enemies and collect the Reactant they drop. Getting ten pieces will open the Relic. After that, finish the mission objective and leave to see what was inside the Relic.

If you want better odds of getting the part you want, then jump into the Recruiting tab in the chat and put together a group of people who are interested in opening the same Relic. You can pick rewards from a teammate’s Relic without interfering with their options, so feel free to grab something from them if it’s what you are looking for. Just make sure you are all running the same Relic at the same level (Intact, Radiant, Exceptional, or Flawless). You can alter those levels using Void Traces earned in the Void Fissure missions.

And there you go, everthing you need to know to get your hands on the Dual Zoren Prime Relics.