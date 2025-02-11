Evening Reading - February 11, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re coasting towards the halfway point of February, and gaming is about to get exciting in 2025 as we get there. There’s plenty to look forward to and we’re going to cover all of it the best we can, but for now, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting. Please enjoy another Evening Reading.

Orbb.

Orbb.

Welcome to MoonPieTown

You didn’t want it, you didn’t ask for it, but who cares that’s how we do things in Gulf of America land now. MoonPieTown it is.

Not like the Phantom Thieves

Honestly, those kids would probably love that song, and Kamoshida would probably hate it as much as Matt Gaetz for no reason in particular.

Some folks didn’t get it

The Kendrick Lamar halftime show was meant for people who understand how tariffs work. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 11, 2025

Must be hard when you’re told what not to like (or you’re the people the song is addressing).

Interesting aquatic architecture

Making a pathway between two tanks 🐠🐟 pic.twitter.com/3qERvfekws — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) February 11, 2025

Pretty cool way to allow fish to travel between two tanks.

Classic clash between creeps

Bray Wyatt crab walking and The Deadman rises up. This moment between them gives me chills everytime 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZfAoUv6BuM — Jazz (@wrestling_jazz) February 10, 2025

Bray Wyatt was so damn good. RIP

Duolingo is taking on a whole new vibe

an important message from Duolingo pic.twitter.com/jTTT680yVs — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025



We killed the owl with inattention. Who? Yes, indeed.

