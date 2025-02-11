Evening Reading - February 11, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re coasting towards the halfway point of February, and gaming is about to get exciting in 2025 as we get there. There’s plenty to look forward to and we’re going to cover all of it the best we can, but for now, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting. Please enjoy another Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- PlayStation State of Play announced for February 12, 2025
- Marvel Rivals reconsiders mid-season rank reset following fan feedback
- Elden Ring Nightreign Closed Network Test session dates announced
- Delta Force Black Hawk Down co-op campaign gets February release date
- Hideo Kojima to share new Death Stranding 2 details at SXSW 2025
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center review: Clairvoyance
- Sonic Speed Battle review: Gotta flip fast
- South of Midnight embarks on a weirdly whimsical adventure
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Orbb.
February 10, 2025
Orbb.
Welcome to MoonPieTown
Effective immediately pic.twitter.com/81uVF0DzgD— MoonPie (@MoonPie) February 12, 2025
You didn’t want it, you didn’t ask for it, but who cares that’s how we do things in Gulf of America land now. MoonPieTown it is.
Not like the Phantom Thieves
February 10, 2025
Honestly, those kids would probably love that song, and Kamoshida would probably hate it as much as Matt Gaetz for no reason in particular.
Some folks didn’t get it
The Kendrick Lamar halftime show was meant for people who understand how tariffs work.— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 11, 2025
Must be hard when you’re told what not to like (or you’re the people the song is addressing).
Interesting aquatic architecture
Making a pathway between two tanks 🐠🐟 pic.twitter.com/3qERvfekws— Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) February 11, 2025
Pretty cool way to allow fish to travel between two tanks.
Classic clash between creeps
Bray Wyatt crab walking and The Deadman rises up. This moment between them gives me chills everytime 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZfAoUv6BuM— Jazz (@wrestling_jazz) February 10, 2025
Bray Wyatt was so damn good. RIP
Duolingo is taking on a whole new vibe
an important message from Duolingo pic.twitter.com/jTTT680yVs— Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025
We killed the owl with inattention. Who? Yes, indeed.
