ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 542 Starting a new Legend of Zelda playthrough on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re starting a playthrough of one of my all-time favorite games. In the past I have mentioned there are a few games that I try to play at least once a year because they’re some of my favorite games. If you have been paying attention then you know that Super Mario RPG and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past are two of those games that get the yearly playthrough from me. However, there is another Legend of Zelda game that I try to play yearly because I love it so much.

This evening, we’re starting a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. Ocarina of Time has some of my favorite music in the franchise such as the Temple of Time, Fairy Fountain, and the Water Temple theme. The game also holds memories for me because I remember being in the fifth grade and everyone talking about how far they had gotten in the game as well as watching my older brother play it too. I didn’t have too many games lined up for tonight but when in doubt, play a Legend of Zelda game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for the start of a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough.

First up is a date with the Deku Tree!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough as well as more Banjo-Tooie. We're on the hunt for the next Sacred Flame in Skyward Sword and exploring Hailfire Peaks in Banjo-Tooie so stay tuned.

Make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and follow the Shacknews Twitch channel. That way, even if you have to work late, you’ll be able to catch up on all the great shows Shacknews has to offer that you may have missed while working. I didn’t have a chance to share my thoughts about the Super Bowl last night so I’m going to try and share my thoughts this evening.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.