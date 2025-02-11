Hideo Kojima to share new Death Stranding 2 details at SXSW 2025 SXSW 2025 returns to Austin, and Hideo Kojima will be hosting a special panel with new details about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

The last time we heard much about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was around when it was announced. Since then, Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima himself have been pretty mum on the matter as they presumably worked on the game. That said, Austin, Texas’s annual SXSW music and media festival is apparently where Kojima will break his silence and share more about Death Stranding 2. He’ll have a special panel and has promised new information on the upcoming game.

Hideo Kojima’s special panel is featured on the SXSW 2025 webpages under its keynotes and panels section. The panel will take place inside the SXSW building’s Ballroom D on March 9, 2025, running at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. There are also plans to livestream the panel with details to be shared at a later date. The focus of the panel will be on Death Stranding 2 and new information about the game.

Source: SXSW

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was first announced in January 2024, and we’ve been hotly anticipating what’s in store when the game lands this year. For now, all we know is that it will be a PS5 exclusive when it launches sometime this year. Being a PS5 exclusive also means Death Stranding 2 could show up on the PlayStation State of Play set to take place this February.

Either way, it seems certain that we’ll be learning something new about Death Stranding 2 at SXSW 2025. Stay tuned for new updates by checking out the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach topic, right here at Shacknews.