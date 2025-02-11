Delta Force Black Hawk Down co-op campaign gets February release date The campaign will be focused on the intense extraction operation popularized by Ridley Scott's 2001 film.

Delta Force continues to offer a multiplayer experience competing with the large-scale grit of Electronic Arts’ Battlefield series, but a campaign has been in the cards for a while and it’s finally on its way. Based on the famous Black Hawk Down extraction operation, Delta Force’s campaign will be a co-op push into extremely hostile territory to rescue any survivors of a crash before they’re overrun by enemy combatants. It will be released on PC later this February.

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group shared details about the launch of Delta Force’s co-op campaign in a new trailer. The trailer digs into the intense battles players will be involved in as they take a strike team into Mogadishu Somalia to rescue the survivors of a Black Hawk helicoptor crash. Players will have only limited time to save the survivors before they are overrun by enemy forces. This content will come to Delta Force on February 21, and be available on all PC versions of the game.

This co-op campaign is one of a few features that were promised in Team Jade’s 2025 content roadmap for Delta Force. The group has been steadily adding to the game as it continues to remain free-to-play online with mobile and console versions in development. We’re still waiting on those other platform launches, but when they arrive, they should have access to the same content we’ve seen on PC so far and then some.

With the February 21 launch date set for the co-op campaign, stay tuned for more updates on Delta Force as they drop, right here at Shacknews.