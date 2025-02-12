All Cedo Prime Relics in Warframe One of the best shotguns in Warframe is getting the golden treatment, making it even better.

The Cedo is Lavos' signature weapon, pairing perfectly with his kit. While Lavos spreads elemental damage to enemies all around him, the Cedo gains bonus damage with every unique effect a target is suffering from. Now in the lovely Prime version, you can add some pleasant drip to your loadout as you dice enemies with the glaive this shotgun can unleash when using the alternate fire mode.

The Relics you will need to farm for Cedo Prime are the Neo C6, Neo T9, Lith A7, and Axi M6. Finding them will allow you to farm the following parts:

Blueprint - Neo C6 - Rare

Barrel - Neo T9 - Uncommon

Stock - Lith A7 - Common

Receiver - Axi M6 - Uncommon

The best places to farm Relics in Warframe

Pick the right mission type for the Void Relic you wish to open.

Quick Relic farming is vital to getting everything you need so you can build your new Prime and start leveling it up straight away, so the following missions are great.

Lith Relics - This is a quick Capture mission that you should be able to finish in under a minute. You essentially have a 100% chance of a Lith drop here, outside of the small chance for an Aya instead.

Meso Relics - Another Void Capture, but head for Ukko this time for a good chance of getting Meso Relics. The Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is also a great way to get them.

Neo Relics - Another Disruption for Neo, as Ur on Uranus will give Neo Relic drops on the B and C Rotations. New players should head to Eris and the Xini node. You’ll still get Neo Relics, but it will prove to be less challenging for you as the Disruption mode at this difficult might be a bit much.

Axi Relics - The Apollo Disruption mission on Lua, on Rotations B and C, will get you Axi Relics.

Once you have the Relics you need, you then need to open them in Void Fissue missions. This can be done by going to the Navigation screen and selecting the Void Fissure missions from there. Select the one that matches the Relic type that you want to open. When in the mission, you need to kill the golden enemies and collect the Reactant they drop. Getting ten pieces will crack open the Relic. After that, finish the mission objective and exfiltrate.

You can go to the Recruiting tab in the chat and put together a group of people who are interested in opening the same Relic. You can pick rewards from a teammate’s Relic without interfering with their options, so feel free to grab something from them if it’s what you are looking for. Just make sure you are all running the same Relic at the same level (Intact, Radiant, Exceptional, or Flawless). You can alter those levels using Void Traces earned in the Void Fissure missions. This method will make it much easier to find the parts you want and is the recommended method of Prime Relic farming.

And there you go, everthing you need to know to get your hands on the Cedo Prime Relics. Be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.