Elden Ring Nightreign Closed Network Test session dates announced

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have sent out codes for Nightreign as well as dates of when players will be able to try it out.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
1

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have begun to send out codes to those who registered for its Elden Ring Nightreign Closed Network Test. Of course, an important part of that is when players will be able to play, and the devs have announced that much as well. There are five gameplay sessions scheduled throughout the coming weekend when players who were selected for the test will be able to dip into Nightreign and see what it offers.

Elden Ring Nightreign Closed Network Test session dates

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware revealed the dates for the upcoming Closed Network Test alongside emails that went out to registered participants that were selected for the trial. They are as follows:

  • Session 1: Feb 14th, 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET
  • Session 2: Feb 14th, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET
  • Session 3: Feb 15th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET
  • Session 4: Feb 16th, 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET
  • Session 5: Feb 16th, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET

If you were selected for the Elden Ring Nightreign Closed Network Test, be sure to log on during one of the above times to check it out. For more news and updates, stay tuned to the Elden Ring Nightreign topic right here at Shacknews.

