Marvel Rivals reconsiders mid-season rank reset following fan feedback For new rank rewards, players will simply need to play 10 matches in Competitive Mode and meet the conditions for any reward.

Earlier this week, NetEase Games and Marvel Games put out an update on the upcoming mid-season that would have included a rank reset. That idea proved to be very unpopular and the players let NetEase know, so now the developers have rolled back the decision for a ranked reset. Instead, players will keep their ranks and points and face a new challenge coming into the back end of Season 1.

The Marvel Rivals developers shared an updated statement on the mid-season rank reset shortly following the original announcement. In a change of heart, there will be no ranked reset in Marvel Rivals. Instead, players will keep their current rank. For new rank challenge rewards, players will only need to engage in 10 matches in Competitive, and then they will be eligible for whatever rewards their rank unlocks.

With player feedback heard loud and clear, there will be no ranked reset at the mid-season of Marvel Rivals.

This was a fast turnaround based on some intense feedback for Marvel Rivals, but hopefully it’s for the better. Having to fight through the leaderboards every half season doesn’t sound like a great time, but being able to challenge oneself anew feels important, too.

Either way, Fantastic 4's Human Torch and Thing are also coming in the back half of Season 1. Stay tuned for more Marvel Rivals, including new rank rewards and patch notes, as they drop.